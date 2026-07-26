UD Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah insists KUWS&DB to launch a pilot project

July 26, 2026

Smart Meter

Tech enabled meters to check wastage, irregularities in water supply

Bengaluru, July 26 (KMS&BS)- Urban Development Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, has said that ‘Smart Meter’ will be installed to prevent wastage of drinking water in the jurisdictions of City Corporations and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and check irregularities involving the water supply staff.

Chairing over the progress review meeting of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB), Dr. Yathindra has observed that barring Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits, the pilferage of water is noticed in the jurisdictions of other city corporations and towns in ULBs. Besides, the revenue generated is not on par with the amount of drinking water supplied to the consumers. To address several such complaints, it is imperative to install Smart Meters.

“Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB) should launch the pilot project, followed by implementation of the project. It may not just earn sufficient revenue for KUWS&DB, but also enable its maintenance towards supplying drinking water in ULB limits,” he said.

Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) across the State should be mapped using advanced technology matching the capacity of respective areas. The delay in works should be identified and the solutions should be chalked out along with the contractors, he said and added that the practice of releasing funds to the contractor without any valid reasons should be avoided. The World Bank model should be followed by framing a policy to release funds to the agency which has bagged contract.

Dr. Yathindra took the officers to task over inadequate maintenance of projects by ULBs and pending payments.

Instructing the technical teams to work responsibly once the site is finalised to build Sewage Treatment Plants, without making frequent changes, Dr. Yathindra suggested the officers to discuss with ULBs while preparing action plan and earmarking land for the project.

KUWS&DB has been supplying potable water from permanent sources at 256 cities in the State, except GBA. While water to 60 towns is supplied through underground water channels.