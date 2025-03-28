Ugadi Sangeethotsava at Mysore Palace from Mar. 30

March 28, 2025

Mysuru: Mysore Palace Board will be ushering in this year’s Ugadi festival with a three-day Ugadi Sangeethotsava from Mar. 30 at Mysore Palace premises.

Palace will be illuminated during the music fest between 7 pm and 9.30 pm on all three days.

The event will be inaugurated by District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy at 5.30 pm.

Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh, CESC Chairman Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda, Jungle Lodges and Resorts Chairman C. Anil Kumar, Kannada Book Authority Chairman Dr. Manasa and Karnataka State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority Vice-Chairperson Dr. Pushpa Amarnath will be present.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar and Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose will be the chief guests. KR Constituency MLA T.S. Srivatsa will preside.

On Mar. 30, S. Likhith and troupe will present a saxophone concert from 5 pm to 6 pm; ‘Panchanga Shravana’ by Dr. Sridhara Murthy from 6 pm to 6.30 pm; R. Chandana and troupe to recite State Anthem and Mysore Kingdom Anthem from 6.45 pm to 7 pm; Inauguration of cultural events between 7 pm and 7.30 pm; ‘Swara Vaibhava’ programme featuring Ajay Warier, Indu Nagaraj, Kambada Rangaiah, Sashikala and Troupe from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

On Mar. 31, Uppunda Rajesh Padiyar and troupe will present light music concert ‘Kannadave Satya’ from 5.30 pm to 6 pm; Bharatanatyam recital by Ananya and troupe from 6.15 pm to 6.45 pm; film songs by V. Ravikumar and troupe from 7 pm to 7.30 pm; ‘Sangeetha Gaanamrutha’ by singer Naveen Sajju and team from 7.45 pm to 9.45 pm.

On Apr. 1, R. Mohan and troupe will present clarinet and other musical instruments concert from 5.30 pm to 6 pm; Dance performance on Kannada, Hindi and Korean songs by Dr. M.P. Preetham and troupe from 6.15 pm to 6.45 pm; Light music concert by Deepika Srikanth and troupe from 7 pm to 7.45 pm; folk music by Dr. K. Rameshwarappa and troupe from 8 pm to 9 pm.