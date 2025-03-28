‘Unity among theatre artistes dwindling’

March 28, 2025

Mysuru: Former Chairperson of Karnataka Nataka Academy and actress Malathi Sudhir has expressed regret over how the unity among theatre artistes is dwindling.

She was speaking during World Theatre Day celebrations, organised by Karnataka Nataka Academy and Mysuru District Amateur Theatre Artistes Forum at Bhoomigeetha, Rangayana in the city yesterday.

Malathi said, ‘Everyone must celebrate World Theatre Day, but lack of unity among artistes is palpable and should be eradicated. The involvement of everybody in building a theatre is pivotal, with inter-personal coordination, which otherwise may be a hurdle in continuing with the activities.’

‘The field of theatre is considered as masculine, and whoever has embraced stage must emerge as a winner, without any scope for coming out as a loser. In cinema, artistes will be having a time till she impresses the director, irrespective of the number of takes they take while it is vice-versa in theatre which can be equated with a battle field, where one should win over, rather than losing the battle,’ she said.

“We being a part of theatre, can be considered as the luckiest for the Goddess of Theatre having blessed us with an undying zeal to perform irrespective of age. The determination to act and win over the audience assume significance,” said Malathi.

“Sudhir passed away within two years of founding Karnataka Kala Vaibhava Sangha. I was in a bind over returning to theatre again. Had I remained at home, what would be the economical condition? I eventually returned to theatre and was running a drama company. When I was camping at Teradala, I used to feel self-sufficient, if the drama attracted at least 10 to 15 audiences to meet the expenses of food and coconut oil for make-up,” recalled Malathi, wife of actor Sudhir.

Ranga Gaurava Award was conferred on Rajyotsava awardee theatre artistes Saraswati Zulekha Begum & H. Janardhan, Nataka Academy awardees Noor Ahmed Shaikh, Prasad Kundur & Chandrashekar Achar, Kuvempu Bhasha Bharati awardee Dr. H.M. Kumaraswamy, Bayalata Academy awardee Thippanna, Suvarna Rajyotsava awardee Malathisri, Hon. doctorate recipients Dr. C. Basavalingaiah and Dr. Rajashekar Kadamba. Academy Member-Convener Dr. M.A. Zaheeda, Kannada & Culture Asst. Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, Forum President Rajesh H. Talakad and Secretary M.P. Haridatta were present.

Son’s death & parents’ undying love for theatre…

Malathi Sudhir recalled a heart-rending incident, when her drama company had been camping at Teradala, that showed the artistes’ commitment towards theatre which keeps them going, despite adversaries at home.

A couple playing comic roles had left behind their 10-year-old son suffering from jaundice at home. The house owner, who was concerned over the boy not asking for water, even after hours, went and checked on him, only to find him dead.

He was caught in a dilemma over how to inform the parents on stage about their son’s death. On the other hand, Malathi was worried over ticket collection. Finally, he mustered courage and told Malathi about the boy’s death. However, with the only reason of not stopping the show, Malathi waited till the show was over and gave Rs. 700 from Rs. 800 earned through ticket sales, to send the grieving couple to their village.

The heart-rending story doesn’t end here, as the couple made others believe that their son was in sleep and kept his body covered in bed sheet, on the rear seat inside the bus and took the mortal remains to the village for performing the last rites.

“The couple telephoned me to say that they were returning in the night itself and requested me not to stop the show,” recalled Malathi, explaining the commitment towards the theatre.