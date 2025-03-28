Automotive Axles Ltd. and Apollo BGS Hospitals conduct Walkathon for Disability Awareness in Children
March 28, 2025

Mysuru: Automotive Axles Ltd. and Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, jointly organised a walkathon to raise awareness about disabilities in children. The event took place at the North Gate of Mysore Palace, in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple in city recently.

As part of their corporate social responsibility, Automotive Axles and Apollo BGS Hospitals have come together to provide treatment for children with Clubfoot and Cerebral Palsy. This initiative aims to improve the quality of life for affected children and their families.

More than 400 people attended the event in the presence of  dignitaries, including Kishan Udupi, General Manager, Cummins India & Whole Time Director, MHVSIL, Nagaraja Gargeshwari, President & Whole Time Director, Automotive Axles Limited, N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-President and Unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru and Dr. Shreyas Alva, Consultant Orthopaedics, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru.

Parents of children benefiting from this initiative expressed their heartfelt gratitude to both the organisations for their commitment to this noble cause. The event also featured informational sessions on Clubfoot and Cerebral Palsy, highlighting the latest advancements in treatment                                            and rehabilitation.

The collaboration between Automotive Axles Ltd. and Apollo BGS Hospitals underscores the impact of corporate partnerships in making a meaningful difference in society. Apollo BGS Hospitals remains dedicated to delivering high-quality, compassionate healthcare, while Automotive Axles Ltd. continues its strong focus on social responsibility and community welfare initiatives.

