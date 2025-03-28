MLC Rajendra alleges murder bid, denies honey trapping

March 28, 2025

Bengaluru: The controversy surrounding suspected honey trapping of Ministers and Legislators in the city, that has generated enough buzz in the State politics, has taken a curious twist, with ruling party Congress MLC K.R. Rajendra alleging murder bid, denying any honey trapping bid on him.

Rajendra, the son of Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna, has lodged a complaint in this regard with DG and IGP Alok Mohan yesterday, who has subsequently handed over the case to Criminal Investigation Department (CID), instructing them to probe into the charges and submit a preliminary report in this regard within 14 days. Besides, the DG and IGP, has also suggested to lodge a complaint with Tumakuru Superintendent of Police (SP).

It is said that, the CID which has not registered any First Information Report (FIR) under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), has begun the probe on the basis of the charges made by the MLC. The CID is learnt to have been conducting a preliminary investigation into the honey trap charges, to decide on the merits, so that a high-level probe can be initiated into the case, that has political ramifications.

If CID finds substantiating proof to conduct a full-length investigation, it will be submitting a report, following which the DG and IGP will decide over the nature of probe at next level.

Meanwhile, MLC Rajendra who spoke to media persons after meeting the DG and IGP, denied any honey trapping bid on him, but accused a few persons, who had come home to install a pandal for his daughter’s birthday on Nov. 16, having a nefarious intention of murdering him. However, their attempts went futile.

“In January, an anonymous person made a call and tipped about the conspiracy being hatched to murder me, with the perpetrators planning to execute the plans on my daughter’s birthday,” alleged Rajendra.