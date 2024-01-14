Five-day Mysuru Sankranti Theatre Fest begins in city

January 14, 2024

Theatre in Mysuru is open to new experiments which is mind-blowing, says theatre, film director B. Suresh

Mysore/Mysuru: The five-day Mysuru Sankranti Ranga Habba (Theatre Fest), organised by Zilla Havyasi Rangakarmigala Vedike (Mysuru District Amateur Theatre Artistes Forum) began at Bhoomigeeta, Rangayana, in city yesterday.

Theatre and film director B. Suresh, who inaugurated the fest said, “Bringing all amateur theatre artistes together is a matter of immense joy. The blend of professionals in Rangayana and amateur artistes creates a wonder in the form of Sankranti Ranga Habba.”

The theatre in Mysuru is open to several new experiments and with due encouragement from theatre lovers, which is mindblowing. With the professionals in theatre mixing with amateurs, the theatre activities will be further strengthened and new and rare experiments will be possible, observed Suresh.

The theatre fest began with the staging of the play Soole Sanyasi, with K.V. Subbanna as a playwright and Manjunath Badiger as director. The artistes of Abhiyentararu Troupe enacted the play.

The play revolves around the exchange of souls, creating a new wave at Bhoomigeetha which was brimming with audience. With a mix of comedy and viraha (feeling of separation) the play captivated the mood of the audience who reciprocated with whistles and applause, lauding the artistes.

Deputy Director of Rangayana Nirmala Mathapati, President of Zilla Havyasi Rangakarmigala Vedike H.S. Suresh Babu, Secretary Dr. Kumaraswamy, Convener of Mysuru Sankranti Ranga Habba M.P. Haridatta, artistes Mime Ramesh, Shivaji Rao Jadav, Rajashekar Kadamba and others were present on the occasion.