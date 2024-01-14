Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra concludes in Mysuru district

January 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, which is being organised across the country to create awareness about various pro-people programmes of the Central Government, has successfully completed its journey in Mysuru district.

During the Yatra, which is being undertaken to ensure no one is deprived of the benefits under the various programmes, awareness was created about the pro-people programmes among the citizens through door-to-door campaign. The Yatra was inaugurated in Mysuru, on Nov. 15. 2023 by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Since then, it moved through the areas of tribal population organising more programmes for creating awareness.

Disseminating information about the benefits given to the citizens under the various ministries of the Central Government like agriculture, health and family welfare, sports and youth empowerment, women and child welfare, finance and tribals and others. Free Health camps were conducted in tribal areas which are susceptible to the Sickle disease. In addition, information was shared about 17 facilities being given for rural citizens like Kisan Credit Card, Pradhan Mantri (PM) Kisan Samman, PM-Vishwakarma, Har Ghar Jaljeevan Mission, Nano fertiliser, PM-Awaas Yojana (Rural) and others.

Covering two Gram Panchayats daily, the Yatra passed through a total of 256 GPs in the district.

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, MP Pratap Simmha, MLA T.S. Srivatsa and top officials participated in the Yatra.

Awareness created in city

Awareness about the welfare programmes implemented for the welfare of Urban residents like PM Svanidhi, PM-Mudra, Start up India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Digital Payments Infrastructure, Khelo India, Udaan, Vande Bharat train and others.

Mysuru Lead Bank Manager V.N. Nagesh explained about various programmes offered by the Central Government through Bank like Jeevan Jyoti and Sandhya Suraksha Insurance Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Jan-Dhan Yojana and said that they have helped people to lead a better life.

A vehicle fitted with a LED screen moved around screening the message of PM Narendra Modi. The counters were opened for the registration of beneficiaries under Ujjwala scheme, Ayushman Bharat and for Aadhaar cards.