Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra concludes in Mysuru district
News

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra concludes in Mysuru district

January 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, which is being organised across the country to create awareness about various pro-people programmes of the Central Government, has successfully completed its journey in Mysuru district.

During the Yatra, which is being undertaken to ensure no one is deprived of the benefits under the various programmes, awareness was created about the pro-people programmes among the citizens through door-to-door campaign. The Yatra was inaugurated in Mysuru, on Nov. 15. 2023 by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Since then, it moved through the areas of tribal population organising more programmes for creating awareness.

Disseminating information about the benefits given to the citizens under the various ministries of the Central Government like agriculture, health and family welfare, sports and youth empowerment, women and child welfare, finance and tribals and others. Free Health camps were conducted in tribal areas which are susceptible to the Sickle disease. In addition, information was shared about 17 facilities being given for rural citizens like Kisan Credit Card, Pradhan Mantri (PM) Kisan Samman, PM-Vishwakarma, Har Ghar Jaljeevan Mission, Nano fertiliser, PM-Awaas Yojana (Rural) and others.

Covering two Gram Panchayats daily, the Yatra passed through a total of 256 GPs in the district.

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, MP Pratap Simmha, MLA T.S. Srivatsa and top officials participated in the Yatra.

Awareness created in city

Awareness about the welfare programmes implemented for the welfare of Urban residents like PM Svanidhi, PM-Mudra, Start up India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Digital Payments Infrastructure, Khelo India, Udaan, Vande Bharat train and others.

READ ALSO  Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra launched in city

Mysuru Lead Bank Manager V.N. Nagesh explained about various programmes offered by the Central Government through Bank like Jeevan Jyoti and Sandhya Suraksha                                         Insurance Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Jan-Dhan Yojana and said that they have helped people to lead a better life.

A vehicle fitted with a LED screen moved around screening the message of PM Narendra Modi. The counters were opened for the registration of beneficiaries under Ujjwala scheme, Ayushman Bharat  and for Aadhaar cards.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching