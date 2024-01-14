Plea to rename ‘Mysuru Fest’ as ‘Mysuru Habba’

January 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Kannada Kriya Samiti has submitted a memorandum to the Joint Director of Tourism Department urging to change ‘Mysuru Fest’ to ‘Mysuru Habba’ and give prominence to Kannada.

Samiti office-bearers, who met Tourism Joint Director M.K. Savitha, who is also the Manager of ‘Mysuru Fest’ on Friday, submitted a memorandum and demanded prominence be given to Kannada in the advertisements, name boards, publicity materials which will be displayed during ‘Mysuru Fest’ to be held at the Open Air Theatre, Manasagangothri, on Jan. 26. They said that 60 percent of the space in the name board should be reserved for Kannada first and then in English, as per the rules of the State Government.

Urging the Tourism Department to give prominence to Kannada in the logo design, they said that a major portion of the logo space has been given to English, while Kannada has been restricted to a minimum and added that ‘Mysuru Fest, should be changed to ‘Mysuru Habba.’

Samiti President M.G. Sadanandaiah, G. Prakash, Manasa, S.R. Sudarshan, Siddappa, K.S. Narasimhamurthy and others were present.