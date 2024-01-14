MP to meet DC soon to seek temple funds for renovation

January 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha emphasised the potential use of funds held by the Chamundi Temple Management Committee to revitalise heritage temples facing dilapidation. He regretted that the State Govt. has not taken any step so far to renovate and rejuvenate heritage temples that need urgent restoration.

The MP was speaking to reporters during the cleaning drive organised at Sri Kodandaramaswamy Temple on M.G. Road this morning. The temple was cleaned today by BJP workers as part of the major cleaning campaign launched in the run up to the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya on Jan. 22.

“There are over 400 historic and sacred temples in Mysuru that need renovation and these temples are an integral part of Mysuru’s culture and tradition and held in high reverence by people. Rs. 130 crore is lying with the Chamundi Temple Management Committee and this fund can be utilised to renovate the temples. I have discussed the issue with MLA T.S. Srivatsa and will meet the Deputy Commissioner soon seeking release for funds,” Pratap Simmha said.