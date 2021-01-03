UGC approached to renew permission for courses: KSOU VC

January 3, 2021

Mysuru: A fresh proposal has been submitted to University Grants Commission (UGC) seeking renewal for several courses as its permission ended five to six years ago. Due to this, those courses have failed to get UGC recognition, said Prof. S. Vidyashankar, Vice-Chancellor (VC), Karnataka State Open University (KSOU).

Addressing a news conference here on Friday, he said KSOU did not apply with UGC for renewal of recognition when permission ended in 2012. This was the gross mistake from the University side and because of this reason those courses do not have recognition. But, the State Government had recognised courses for 2013-14 and 2014-15. Certificates and marks cards have been distributed to candidates but it had no mention of Convocation in the Government order. KSOU was in touch with UGC authorities to set right this issue in the interest of thousands of students, he added.

New courses: The VC announced that KSOU was currently offering 32 courses and 10 new courses would be offered from this month. New courses include B.Sc, BBA, BCA, B.Sc (Information Technology), B.Sc (Human Resources Development), BA (Education-Telugu), M.Sc (IT), Biology, Botany, Food Sciences & Nutrition. With the State Government authorising only KSOU to offer distance education to one all, an additional 20,000 candidates are expected to enrol for new courses in the coming days. Ten new regional centres would be opened including one in Bagalkote, he added.

Silver Jubilee celebrations

The VC said KSOU would be completing 25 years this year and a high-level committee had been constituted to celebrate this occasion in a meaningful manner. An action plan would be prepared by the panel soon.

Plans are afoot to open library 24X7 and construct hostel building. A handbook on the alumni (since its opening in 1996) who have occupied top echelons would be brought out. The same would be distributed to every house with the help of ASHA workers. Besides, an Alumni Association would be formed across the State as lakhs of candidates have passed out of this institution in the last 25 years including IAS, IPS and KAS officers, politicians and teachers.

Replying to a question, he said online coaching had been started through KSOU’s new website. Two permanent studios, technical equipment and digitalisation of syllabus had been done. It was likely to get UGC approval by Jan.15, he added.