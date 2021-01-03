After cleaning river, bathing ghat, Yuva Brigade organises Kapila Aarati

January 3, 2021

Mysuru: After taking up the task of cleaning the bathing ghat and surrounding areas of Kapila River near Nanjangud Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple in Nanjangud, members and volunteers of Yuva Brigade recently organised ‘Kapila Aarati’ and Lakshadeepotsava on the lines of ‘Ganga Aarati’ in Varanasi.

The event was held to influence and sensitise devotees and the public to maintain the sanctity of the river that has an illustrious past. The Brigade members stressed the need of keeping the sacred place and its surroundings clean.

Before cleaning the river and surroundings of the bathing ghat, the areas were littered with plastic, discarded clothes, footwear and even carry bags. The place was a deposit for broken idols, photos of Gods and Goddesses and even discarded cooking vessels.

Silt had deposited in the banks and inside the bathing ghat and the soil was slippery and dangerous. Loads of silt was removed by the volunteers and they did not use any machines for this purpose.

For the ‘Kapila Aarati’, the Temple and the river banks were illuminated and the place wore a festive look. The river and the bathing ghat sported a clean look. A stage was set up at the middle of the river for the Aarati.

Peetadhipathi of Sri Raghavendraswamy Mutt at Manthralaya Sri Subudendratheertha Swamiji graced the occasion along with Swami Shanthivratanandaji of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram and Yuva Brigade Founder Chakravarthi Soolibele.

Before the Kapila Aarati ceremony, pujas and Rudrabhisheka were performed to the Shivalinga that has been established at the Hadinaarukaalu Mantapa.

Later, the Seers proceeded towards the middle of the river and performed the Aarati ceremony. Admiring the beauty of the place, Sri Subudendratheertha Swamiji said that it was sad that such a place was filled with filth and dirt before the Yuva Brigade intervened. He complimented the team for maintaining the sanctity of Kapila.

“Tradition has used the terms Vedas, Dharma, Truth, Supreme Being, etc. to indicate the moral excellence on which the entire universe rests. Hinduism or Hindu Dharma is not restricted to idol worship. It is a way of life where we see God in air, water, fire and earth. There are many people who call themselves secular and abuse Hinduism and Hindu way of life. Our Gods and Goddesses are mocked at and mocking and insulting Hinduism itself has become a way of life for some people who call themselves professors and intellectuals,” the Seer said.