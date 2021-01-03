Ground works begin for C&D Waste Treatment Plant in city

January 3, 2021

MP Pratap Simha inspects site; Project likely to be launched by Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar on Jan. 8

Mysuru: A long-pending Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Treatment Plant will be a reality soon as the ground works for the Plant have already begun and yesterday, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha inspected the project site and works along with a team of officers. The project is likely to be launched by Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar on Jan. 8.

The Plant will be established at a nine-acre land near the Truck Terminal on the Mysuru-Nanjangud Ring Road. The process of clearing wild growth on the land began yesterday. Simha said that over five backhoes, two Hitachis, one tipper and a bulldozer have begun clearing and levelling the land to set up the C&D Waste Treatment Plant.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Tuesday gave its approval for establishing a C&D Waste Recycling Plant in the city and Susthira Trust has been handed over the project and the company has a capacity to handle at least 100 tonnes per day.

Though some of the Council members objected to the handing over of the project without calling tenders, Simha had pleaded that the agency should be allowed to implement and handle the construction debris which was being dumped in open places and marring the beauty of the city.

Construction debris is the waste building materials resulting from construction, remodelling and repair or demolition operations. C&D materials often contain materials that inter alia include concrete, bricks, asphalt, wood, metals, gypsum, plastics and salvaged building components.

Dumping of construction debris is a big issue in less populated places and on ring roads. Every day, Mysuru generates over 150 tonnes of C&D waste. People carry such waste in trucks and dump them under the cover of darkness. The dumping usually is carried out in less-populated areas and on the Ring Road. It is difficult to identify such people and bring them to book.

Also, lack of C&D Waste Treatment Plant was one of the factors having a negative bearing on the city in its performance in the Swachh Bharat Survey. The Plant will be operated as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and will have no financial implications for the MCC. Susthira Trust has agreed to commission the Plant within three to four months.

After recycling, C&D products can be used to build houses, under-flooring of buildings at ground floor, to build tile-cladded brick walls, mud concrete wall or concrete wall for compound walls, casting of mud concrete wall and for pavement blocks.