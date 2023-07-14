Yuva Brigade worker was killed in group clash: Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa

July 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Dismissing any political motive behind the murder of Yuva Brigade worker Venugopal Nayak in T. Narasipur, Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa has termed the reason behind the incident as a group clash.

Dr. Mahadevappa, who represents T. Narasipur Constituency in the Assembly, is also the Mysuru District Minister. He along with Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra and other Officers of District Administration, visited the house of Nayak on Srirampura Road in T. Narasipur yesterday and handed over the cheque for Rs. 4,12,500 as ex-gratia to Poornima, the widow of the deceased, besides consoling her.

Speaking to media persons, Dr. Mahadevappa, who took severe exception to BJP leaders giving a different colour to the incident said, “Let’s not play politics by giving a religious colour to the incident. Whoever plays such politics are unfit to be in public life. My son is nowhere connected to the incident.”

“There were skirmishes among two factions of Yuva Brigade over allowing the bikes to temple premises and removal of a poster during Hanuma Jayanti celebrations that went on peacefully, without any hurdle. We severely condemn the incident in which the life of a youth, who had to live long, was snuffed out in a brutal manner. It is also condemnable that the political conspiracy is being hatched by digging out unpalatable reasons,” said the Minister.

“I am also personally pained over the death of Nayak, who should have led a life with his wife and daughter. Do not allow religion to creep into your husband’s death. Taking your future into consideration, a job will be given on humanitarian grounds on the basis of your qualification. The culprits will get stringent punishment within the ambit of law and the Government is committed to ensure justice,” Dr. Mahadevappa told Poornima, the widow of Nayak.