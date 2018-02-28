UGC rejects UoM, KSOU application for online courses
Mysuru: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has rejected the applications of University of Mysore (UoM) and Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) to offer online courses.

According to sources, the Centre has amended the UGC Act and thus, the applications have to be submitted as per new norms. According to sources, the UGC has not yet announced the timetable for the distance education courses and the students are in dilemma due to the delay.

  1. RobinGood says:
    March 29, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    So my question is if UGC has rejected NEW applications to start online courses when will UOM reapply to their applications? Allot of students have their career on hold because they physcially cannot prove they got a degree because UOM is not issueing the papers to the student. Crazy!
    RobinGood
    Admin on http://www.universityofmysorescam.online

