UGC rejects UoM, KSOU application for online courses

Mysuru: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has rejected the applications of University of Mysore (UoM) and Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) to offer online courses.

According to sources, the Centre has amended the UGC Act and thus, the applications have to be submitted as per new norms. According to sources, the UGC has not yet announced the timetable for the distance education courses and the students are in dilemma due to the delay.