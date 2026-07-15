‘Unauthorised’ soil testing stopped at KRS backwaters
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‘Unauthorised’ soil testing stopped at KRS backwaters

July 15, 2026

Mysuru: In a swift action, officials of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) stopped personnel of a private company, who were about to conduct soil testing at KRS backwaters on Monday evening.

Upon discovering that some unidentified persons were installing equipment near Venugopalaswamy temple in KRS backwaters area at about 6 pm, the locals alerted the CNNL officials, who later rushed to the spot.

When questioned, the personnel answered that they were from the private company which had procured the tender for execution of 6th Stage Cauvery water supply project of Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). However as the personnel failed to produce any permission or documents in support of their claim, the CNNL officials stopped them from conducting any soil or other tests at the site.  

CNNL AE (Cauvery Gauge Monitoring) Lohit Kumar said that the company, which had procured the tender for the execution of 6th Stage Cauvery water supply project, had made preparations to conduct the soil test. However, as the company personnel failed to produce any permission letter, they were told to go back. But they can continue with their work after obtaining necessary official permission from all concerned authorities, he pointed out.

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