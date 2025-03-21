Uncertainty looms over State Bandh tomorrow

March 21, 2025

Mysuru: With less than 24 hours away for the State-wide bandh tomorrow (Mar. 22) called by Kannada Chaluvali leader Vatal Nagaraj and some pro-Kannada organisations, to condemn the assault on a Karnataka State Transport bus conductor in Belagavi last month, uncertainty looms large over the bandh as it has sparked mixed reactions, with several key outfits yet to confirm their participation or opposition.

However, with major Kannada organisations — factions of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike led by T.A. Narayanagowda and Praveen Shetty — not endorsing the bandh call, its impact is expected to be limited.

The conductor was reportedly attacked by a group of miscreants for not knowing Marathi, triggering widespread outrage among Ka nnada activists.

On Feb. 28, ‘Kannada Okkoota’, an umbrella body representing multiple pro-Kannada outfits, formally announced the dawn-to-dusk (6 am to 6 pm) Karnataka Bandh on Mar. 22.

However, since then, several groups have either opted to stay away from shutdown, not decided anything or have extended only symbolic support. Besides, major Trade Unions too are yet to take a stance, while educational institutions remain undecided, adopting a ‘wait and watch’ approach, before making a final call. Support from State Transport Undertakings too is uncertain, as the staff are said to be awaiting directions from the Government.

In Mysuru, the Hotel Owners Association, Mysuru Travels Association (MTA), Mysuru Industries Association (MIA) and a few other organisations have extended only moral support to the bandh, while deciding not to shut down services or operations.

However, some Autorickshaw, Cabs and Taxi Associations have extended support to the bandh while the Private Bus Owners Association has adopted a ‘wait and watch’ mode.

The bandh will have no effect on the functioning of Government Departments, Banks and other public offices as tomorrow, being the fourth Saturday of the month, is a general holiday.

No morning show

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has extended support to the bandh by calling off the morning show at all cinema theatres across the State, according to Film Chamber President M. Narasimhalu.

Even as uncertainty continues over the bandh, in a significant decision, the Karnataka Government has opposed the bandh, urging the organisers to reconsider the shutdown in the interest of students, with the SSLC exams having begun and the general public.

Speaking in the Legislative Council yesterday, Deputy Chief Minister D.K.Shivakumar said that the Karnataka Bandh was not necessary at this time and stressed on the need for a dialogue instead.