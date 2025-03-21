39,103 SSLC students write exam under watchful eyes

March 21, 2025

Mysuru: The SSLC examination 2024-25 of Karnataka State Board began at 133 centres across the district, including 43 in the city alone, this morning.

On the first day today, the first language paper was held from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The exam passed off smoothly in the district, with no untoward incidents or exam malpractices. As many as 39,103 students, including 465 private and 734 repeater students appeared for the exam.

Earlier, the question papers, which were kept in strong room of District Treasury, were transported in bundles in GPS-fitted vehicles to the assigned exam centres in city and at Taluk-level, with armed Policemen on guard, on 16 designated routes.

Additional DC Dr. P. Shivaraju monitoring web-casting of SSLC examination centres from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Siddarthanagar in city.

Exam halls in each centre were installed with CCTV cameras, with webcasting in place. Students were barred from carrying cell phones electronic gadgets, smart watch, ear phones and wearing of full-armed shirts and shoes. They were screened with hand-held metal detectors before being allowed entry to the centres.

The Police had enforced prohibitory orders in 200 mts. radius around all the exam centres from 6 am to 6 pm for ensuring smooth and fair conduct of the exams.

Accordingly, carrying of objectionable articles was banned around the exam halls and all photocopy shops, cyber centres and browsing centres in the vicinity of exam centres were ordered to shut down for the day.

DDPI S.T. Javaregowda and other top officials visited some of the centres and supervised the conduct of the exams. Flying squads were formed to constantly monitor the exams.

SSLC exam will conclude on Apr. 4 with the third language paper. In the State, about 8.96 lakh students from 15,881 schools are appearing for the exam at 2,818 centres.