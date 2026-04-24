Disha shows new disha for special kids
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Disha shows new disha for special kids

April 24, 2026

Mythri School student with Down Syndrome clears SSLC exams

Mysore/Mysuru: S. Disha, a 17-year-old student, with Down syndrome and 75% disability, of city’s Mythri School, has cleared the recently held SSLC examination of which the results were announced yesterday.

Disha, scored 68 marks in Kannada, 44 in Mathematics, 44 in Science and 69 in Social Science. She was exempted from appearing for the other two languages examination owing to her disability.

The achievement reflects her perseverance and the consistent support of her family and teachers through an individualised learning approach. Mythri School described the result as a proud moment, noting that it reinforces the importance of inclusive education and the belief that every child can achieve with the right support.

Disha is the daughter of Shankar Nayak and Uma Bai. The milestone is a key step in promoting equal opportunities for children with special needs.

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