ADC directs officials to clear lake encroachments

April 24, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Additional DC Dr. P. Shivaraju has directed officials to carry out a survey of all lakes and other water bodies in the district and to take measures for clearing of encroachments along lake banks, within a week.

Presiding over a meeting of District Level Lake Conservation Committee at the ZP Hall here on Thursday, Dr. Shivaraju stressed on the need for clearing lake encroachments. Directing the officials to carry out a survey in this regard, he said, “The Tahsildars are asked to ensure clearance of all lake encroachments in the district in a week and the Survey department staff should digitalise all records after carrying out survey.”

Directing the Pollution Control Board staff to visit lakes and other water bodies for carrying out a check to find out water purity levels, he emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene on the banks of lakes.

Also the officials must take immediate steps for preventing any flow of effluents or polluted water from Industries and factories to water bodies.

Tahsildars, environment department officials, Water resources and staff of other concerned departments took part.