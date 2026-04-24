Premature infant dies at Cheluvamba Hospital

April 24, 2026

Parents allege ant colony attack, hospital denies; post-mortem report awaited

Mysore/Mysuru: A premature infant admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Cheluvamba Hospital has died, with the parents alleging that the baby was attacked by a colony of ants and accusing hospital staff of gross negligence. A complaint has been lodged at Devaraja Police Station.

Neela, a resident of Kuvempunagar, who is the baby’s mother, filed the complaint. She was admitted to Cheluvamba Hospital on Apr. 15, where she delivered a premature male child. The newborn was shifted to the NICU for specialised care, and the mother was allowed to see the baby once a day.

According to the parents, doctors informed them yesterday morning that the baby had died, leaving the family shocked.

Alleging negligence, the parents and relatives confronted hospital staff and staged a protest in front of the hospital. Neela later approached the Police, seeking action against the doctors and staff.

Speaking to reporters, Neela claimed that the baby was stable until Wednesday. “Our child died due to an attack by ants. This points to serious negligence. We were not given proper updates during the nine days of treatment,” she said.

She further alleged that despite informing the staff about ants on the baby’s face, the response was indifferent. “We were told that ants were attracted to the glucose being administered. Doctors also said they could not focus on one baby alone, as there were many in the NICU. Our baby was fine until Wednesday and died the next day, which raises suspicion,” she said, urging the Police to conduct a fair probe.

Meanwhile, the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) administration denied the allegations. The Dean and Director Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, said the baby was born premature and was under critical care, and asserted that there was no negligence on the part of doctors, nurses or staff.

She added that a post-mortem examination is being conducted and the exact cause of death will be known after the report.

Cheluvamba Hospital In-charge Medical Superintendent Dr. Lakshmikanth also dismissed the claim that the baby died due to ant bites. He said the infant had bandages as part of treatment, which could cause temporary inflammation.

“The inflammation seen is not due to ant bites. The exact cause of death will be clear after the post-mortem. If the report indicates otherwise, action will be taken against those found responsible,” he said.