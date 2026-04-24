I.N.D.I Alliance sinned by opposing Women’s Bill: Union Minister

April 24, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna has called the move of the Opposition parties to oppose the Women’s Reservation Bill tabled in the Parliament recently, as a ‘sinful act.’

Addressing media persons at City BJP Office in Chamarajapuram here yesterday, Somanna called out Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and other parties of I.N.D.I Alliance, for committing the sin, by showing their resentment against Women’s Reservation Bill.

Women’s Reservation should have been a reality 50 years back, but unfortunately it remained on papers till date. To see to it that women should remain in the backseat, the rival parties voted against the Bill. Now, the BJP is involved in telling the people how the opposition parties led by Congress wanted to implement reservation on the basis of religion.

“Everyone has understood the drama being played out by opposition parties, who under the pretext of crying injustice to Southern States, thwarted the Delimitation Bill and prevented Women’s Reservation Bill from sailing through the Lok Sabha. DMK has showed its true colours,” said Somanna.

Denying that the delimitation of Lok Sabha Constituencies would deal a blow to South Indian States, Somanna said, “Women’s reservation was vital to realise the concept of Viksit Bharat. Had it become a reality, the number of women representatives in the Lok Sabha would have gone up. With their ever-opposing attitude, Congress and its alliance parties have snatched the opportunity of women, hitting the last nail on their own coffin. People will teach a befitting lesson to opposition parties in the coming days.”

He (Somanna) cited the examples of epics like Mahabharata and Ramayana where Kauravas and demon king Ravan, respectively had to meet their end, for targeting a woman. Recently, the terrorists who wiped the sindoor of women tourists by killing their spouse in Pahalgam attack in Kashmir, met the similar fate, he added.

BJP State Women’s Morcha President Manjula said, State-level protests have been planned against the rival parties for opposing Women’s Reservation Bill. A padayatra has been organised on Apr. 27, while a similar protest has been organised at Hubballi on Apr. 30.

MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former MLC and actor Tara Anuradha and others were present.