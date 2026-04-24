Congress needs Muslims, not vice versa: Ulemas

April 24, 2026

Congress faces community backlash over action against Muslim leaders

Bengaluru: A group of Islamic scholars (Ulemas or Ulamas) on Wednesday issued a sharp warning to the Congress, asserting that the party’s political fortunes in Karnataka rest significantly on the support of the Muslim community.

The statement comes in the wake of disciplinary action taken against MLC Naseer Ahmed, Political Secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and MLC Abdul Jabbar following the Davangere South bypoll.

Addressing a joint press conference, Maulana Mufti Sayeed Ibrahim, Zakirullah Saheb and Maulana Hazrat Salaluddin expressed strong displeasure over the developments. “Congress needs Muslims, but Muslims do not need Congress. Do not assume our livelihood depends on the party,” they said.

The scholars claimed that Muslim leaders had worked actively for the Congress during the Davangere bypoll, but were later accused of anti-party activities. They termed the allegation against the senior leader and Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan as “unacceptable” and alleged that leaders from the community were being sidelined.

‘Seeking a ticket is our right’

Referring to Naseer Ahmed, the Ulemas described him as a “dignified and prominent leader” and termed his removal without prior notice as unjust. “Seeking a ticket for the community is not a mistake; it is a right. Whether the party grants it or not is its prerogative,” they said.

The scholars recalled the Muslim community’s longstanding support for the Congress since the tenure of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs. They also criticised the Siddaramaiah-led Government for not resolving the hijab issue and for failing to implement the promised 4 percent reservation for Muslims.

They further called for a review of laws related to cow slaughter and religious conversion, stating that “irresponsible statements and undisciplined behaviour” were eroding the community’s trust in the party.

Responding to remarks that disciplinary action would continue against those working against the party, the Ulemas said such a stance reflected “stubbornness.”

“If the leadership remains adamant, the community that helped the Congress come to power also knows how to defeat it,” they warned.

Cautioning against attempts to divide the Muslim community, the scholars said they would be “forced to reconsider” their political stance if leaders failed to act responsibly.

The Ulemas also pointed out that despite Muslims constituting about 14 percent of the State’s population, only two Ministers from the community had been appointed, compared to eight from the Lingayat community. “This imbalance will not be tolerated,” they said, adding that the community would respond politically in the coming years.