500-metre Dr. Rajkumar Road stretch: Relief for commuters as road work resumes

April 24, 2026

Land-owners stall work seeking compensation; work re-starts after MDA’s written assurance

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has resumed the long-pending development works on Dr. Rajkumar Road near Yeraganahalli, offering some relief to residents after months of delay.

Residents of Yeraganahalli, Raghavendranagar, Kalyangiri, Shakthinagar and Siddarthanagar had flagged the condition of a hazardous 500-metre stretch between Yeraganahalli Circle and Cauvery Circle, which remains un-asphalted and riddled with potholes.

Although the road had been partially developed earlier, work on this 500-metre stretch had remained pending. Efforts to re-start the project had repeatedly stalled, with land-owners objecting and demanding compensation.

Yesterday, MCC officials, assisted by the Police, began work on the stretch. However, family members of the land-owners reached the spot and briefly halted the work, insisting that compensation be paid before proceeding.

MDA’s written assurance

The situation was resolved after the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA), formerly MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority), gave a written assurance that compensation would be paid in accordance with the Court’s order, following which the work resumed.

The stretch connects Mahadevapura Road and passes through key residential localities, serving thousands of commuters every day. Its poor condition has caused significant inconvenience to both motorists and pedestrians.

This stretch, also linking Teresian College Circle to Mahadevapura Road, has remained underdeveloped for years due to the legal dispute over land acquisition. Land-owners had moved the Court seeking compensation, resulting in prolonged delays and leaving the road in an unmotorable condition.

Residents had staged several protests in recent months, demanding early resolution of the compensation issue and completion of the roadwork. Following public pressure, the MCC had floated a tender worth Rs. 1.75 crore for the project.

Matter sub judice

At the site yesterday, the family members of the land-owners protested, stating they would not allow the work to proceed until compensation for land acquired in Survey No. 53 was paid. MCC officials clarified that the current work involved asphalting the existing road and not expansion, but the protest continued.

Officials informed the protestors that the land acquisition issue was pending before the Court and assured them that compensation would be disbursed as per the Court’s directions.

Police mediation

Lashkar Police Inspector Lolakshi, who was overseeing security at the site, intervened and held talks with the protestors. She urged them to allow the work to continue, reiterating that compensation would be paid once the Court issued its order. The protestors then sought a written assurance.

MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith subsequently provided a written undertaking stating that compensation for 33 guntas of land in Survey No. 53 would be paid in accordance with the Court’s order. Following this, the roadwork resumed.