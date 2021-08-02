Will the good-old Gandhinagar vegetable market be restored?

August 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Rebuilding of Gandhinagar Market is still a mirage for traders. They do business risking themselves to the vagaries of nature and the plan of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to demolish and rebuild this 80-year-old market is still lying on papers.

Already, nearly half the portion of the market terrace has collapsed posing a threat to the lives of traders. Bandicoots have made their homes deep inside the shops.

Sometimes, even snakes are seen feeding on the bandicoots. The only ray of hope for traders is the supporting stone pillars, which are quite strong, said a woman trader.

“We do business till 9 pm. We are not financially sound to pay thousands of rupees as rent. There is no demarcation on the footpath where we can sit and do business. We are waiting for the MCC to rebuild this dilapidated market place,” noted Sakamma, an aged vendor.

The Gandhinagar Vegetable Market is one of the oldest markets in city. People from the neighbouring areas come to the market to buy vegetables here and the rush will be more on Sundays. Earlier, a lot of people were doing business here but have now stopped coming after the roof collapsed. “I am old, but I am forced to come here to sell vegetables,” Sakamma added.

What the Corporator says

Around 15,000 people live in Gandhinagar. A lot of people from nearby areas throng this old market. Poor people eke out their livelihood by selling vegetables here. Many will be benefited if this market is rebuilt, said Mohammed Rafiq, Corporator of Ward No. 27.