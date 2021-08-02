One side parking at Sawday Road to curb traffic congestion

August 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘One side parking’ has been implemented on Sawday Road in city to ease congestion.

NR Traffic Police had observed that vehicles parked haphazardly on both sides of the road was hampering the smooth flow of traffic and hence decided to implement ‘one side parking’ on the road.

Just like Sayyaji Rao Road and D. Devaraj Urs Road, Sawday Road is also one of the busiest roads with increased vehicular movements on the already narrow stretch of the road and with vehicles parked haphazardly, the road was witnessing traffic snarls and frequent traffic jams.

Finally, NR Traffic Police have implemented one side parking for smooth flow of traffic. With the implementation of one side parking, awareness will be created among the public for 15 days on parking of vehicles on the stretch of Sawday Road.

NR Traffic Inspector Prasanna Kumar told SOM, “New parking facility has been introduced on Sawday Road to curb traffic congestion and awareness will be created among the public to follow the one side parking rule. Starting from St. Philomena’s Church to Mission Hospital, one side parking has been made. Also, the same is implemented on Mission Hospital Road. We had received a lot of complaints regarding wrong and haphazard vehicle parking on Meena Bazaar Road due to which small road accidents used to take place frequently. So we have implemented the one-side parking rule and an ASI is deployed to look after it.”