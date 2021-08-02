Kodagu girl drowns at Malpe Beach

August 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A trip to Mangaluru after hectic online classes turned tragic for a 20-year-old girl from Kodagu who drowned in the Malpe Beach yesterday. She was a student from Jyoti Nivas College in Bengaluru.

Uddappanda Dechamma, daughter of late Uddappanda Jayanth had been to Mangaluru along with a group of friends in Mysuru after her hectic online classes concluded. She hailed from Ammathi village in Kodagu and her late father was an RSS and BJP worker.

She came to Mysuru to join her friends and four of them left for Mangaluru and arrived early in the morning yesterday.

Though locals warned them not to get down into water that is usually turbulent, they did not heed their words and reportedly continued to play in the seawater even after being warned. Minutes later, all four of them were struck by a strong wave.

Dechamma went missing while the three others were rescued by locals. They were later rushed to a hospital for treatment, reports said.

As per the latest reports from Malpe, Dechamma’s body has been fished out 1.5 km from Malpe Beach at a place called Sea Rock.

The body was found by some fishermen and locals in the area at around 7.30 am today. The remains will be sent to Ammathi village after post-mortem, the Police said.