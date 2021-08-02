Experts give green signal for re-opening of Schools
News

Experts give green signal for re-opening of Schools

August 2, 2021

Bengaluru: Even as uncertainty continues over when schools will re-open for the new academic year (2021-22) amid the COVID-19 crisis, an Expert Committee headed by Dr. Giridhar Babu has given the green signal for the re-opening of schools with all Government SOPs in place.

Noting that schools have stopped classroom classes for more than a year following the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year, the Committee observed that any further delay in the re-opening of schools will have an adverse impact. Now with Test Positivity Rate (TPR) too on the decline, it is advisable to open schools with strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour.

As such, the Government should consider re-opening of schools as early as possible this month itself, the Committee noted while also giving some suggestions on the precautionary and safety measures to be taken in schools for ensuring the health, safety and well-being  of children.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching