Experts give green signal for re-opening of Schools

August 2, 2021

Bengaluru: Even as uncertainty continues over when schools will re-open for the new academic year (2021-22) amid the COVID-19 crisis, an Expert Committee headed by Dr. Giridhar Babu has given the green signal for the re-opening of schools with all Government SOPs in place.

Noting that schools have stopped classroom classes for more than a year following the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year, the Committee observed that any further delay in the re-opening of schools will have an adverse impact. Now with Test Positivity Rate (TPR) too on the decline, it is advisable to open schools with strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour.

As such, the Government should consider re-opening of schools as early as possible this month itself, the Committee noted while also giving some suggestions on the precautionary and safety measures to be taken in schools for ensuring the health, safety and well-being of children.