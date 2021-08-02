Congress accuses Modi Govt. of practising corruption, defection and spying

August 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of trampling democracy, AICC General Secretary and Karnataka Congress in–charge Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the Modi Government was indulged in corruption, inciting defection and spying on opposition leaders.

Addressing a press meet after the Congress Divisional meeting at Silent Shores Resort here on Saturday, Surjewala contended that the BJP Government in the State was a product of corruption, defection and spying.

Claiming that the BJP Government was indulged in looting public wealth, while totally ignoring development of the State, Surjewala maintained that the previous Congress Government headed by Siddharamaiah had evolved programmes that benefited even the last person in the society. The Congress Government then had also ensured that all schemes reached the doorstep of targeted beneficiaries, he said.

Stating that the BJP Government under the leadership of B.S. Yediyurappa had failed in implementing even a single programme for the welfare of the poor and the common man, he charged the BJP Government of stifling democracy. Reiterating that corruption, defection and spying are the hallmarks of the BJP Government, he alleged that the Government is spying on Congress leaders such as Siddharamaiah, D.K. Shivakumar,Dr. G. Parameshwar etc.,

Wanting to know why Yediyurappa was removed as the Chief Minister, the AICC General Secretary said that the BJP should answer why Yediyurappa went into tears when he announced his resignation as CM. Charging that PM Modi failed to tour Karnataka despite a series of floods and other natural disasters in 2019, Surjewala also accused the PM of failing to announce a special package for Karnataka just as the one he announced for Gujarat and Bihar then.

Accusing the BJP of using and dumping party leaders at whims and fancies, he cited the example of senior party leaders like Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi , Keshubhai Patel etc. and a host of other leaders who had worked for building the party for decades.

Reiterating the charge that Modi Government was engaged in relentless spying on journalists, judiciary, investigation agencies and even the Election Commission, he said that this action is nothing but an assault on democracy.

Asserting that the Congress was not a caste or community based party, Surjewala contended that the party was inclusive of all castes including Veerashaivas, Vokkaligas, Kurubas, SC/STs, OBSs, Minorities etc. and necessary measures are taken to ensure that all communities are given representation, he added.

Opposition leader Siddharamaiah, KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, Working Presidents R. Dhruvanarayan, Eshwar Khandre and Salim Ahmed, RS MP Dr. Syed Nasir Hussain, party spokesperson Aishwarya Mahadev and others were present.