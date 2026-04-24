Four students from district are toppers

April 24, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: With the SSLC exams results declared yesterday, Mysuru district, which has stood 20th in the ranking of districts, has earned the distinction of having four toppers, with 2 of them coming State second toppers and one each becoming third and fourth toppers.

While Government run Karnataka Public School (KPS), Yelwal student R. Madhuri and Manaswini Pradeep of Vijaya Vittala Vidyashala are second State toppers scoring 624/625 marks, D.G. Vinutha, a student of Madappa School in K.R. Nagar, has come third securing 623 marks and M.S. Lakshan of the city’s Adarsha Vidyalaya has stood fourth scoring 622 marks.

Second topper Manaswini Pradeep said studying up to 5 hours each day, coupled with the guidance of her teachers and study of text books in full, helped her in scoring 624 marks. Stating that her father Pradeep Nagaraj is a software engineer, while her mother Radha is a home-maker, she said that studying the pattern of question papers of the past few years also helped her a lot.

R. Madhuri of KPS, Yelwal, said her mother is a single parent and strived hard for her education. Noting that hard work, discipline in studies, repeated review of text books and guidance of teachers helped a lot in her achievement, she said she is proud to have become the second State topper.