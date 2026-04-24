Girl student ends life for not getting expected marks in SSLC exam

April 24, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A girl student, who did not get the marks she had expected in the SSLC exams ended her life by hanging self at her house yesterday.

The deceased girl student is Trishala, daughter of Manju alias Shivakumar and Savitha couple and a resident of Kurahatti village in Nanjangud taluk.

A student of a private school in Nanjangud, Trishala had scored 440 marks and had secured first class in the SSLC exams the result of which was announced yesterday.

But she is said to have become depressed and it is learnt that she had expressed that she had not got the expected marks despite performing well in the exams.

Depressed over not getting good marks she allegedly hanged self when the family members were away.

Nanjangud Rural Police, who reached the spot, conducted mahazar and shifted the body to the Government Hospital mortuary for post-mortem besides registering a case.