Rs. 500 betting case: HC stays probe against Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar
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Rs. 500 betting case: HC stays probe against Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar

April 24, 2026

Bengaluru: In a relief, the High Court of Karnataka in an interim order stayed the investigation into the alleged Rs. 500 betting case against Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar here yesterday.

The High Court Bench of Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav said whether a case could be registered even for a casual or humorous remark. The Bench said that an explanation should have been sought from the Police before ordering an investigation. Following this, the case was adjourned for further hearing.

On Tuesday last, Bengaluru XLII Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate K.N. Shivakumar had passed an order to probe into allegations against Home Minister Dr. Parameshwar and as well as Tumakuru Deputy Commissioner Subha Kalyan. Following the Court’s order Home Minister had moved the High Court.

The Bengaluru Court had ordered for the registration of a FIR against Dr. Parameshwar over an allegation that he placed a bet of Rs. 500 during a Kabaddi tournament.

The Court’s order was based on a private complaint filed by one H.R. Nagabhushan, who said that even a small bet by a person holding a constitutional position would promote illegal activity.

Meanwhile, in his response, Home Minister Dr. Parameshwar has said that his remarks had been misinterpreted.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that the statement was made casually in the context of a kabaddi game, in a light-hearted manner similar to how people speak in rural settings.

“The context in which I spoke is very important. If I had promoted betting, that would have been wrong. But I am in a responsible position; it is completely false to say that I promoted                                      betting,” he said.

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