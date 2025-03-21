Cauvery Aarati at Bengaluru this evening: DKS collects sacred water from Talacauvery

March 21, 2025

Madikeri: The inaugural ‘Cauvery Aarati’ at Sankey Tank in Bengaluru this evening at 6 pm promises to be a grand spectacle.

In preparation, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) visited Bhagamandala and Talacauvery, the birth place of Goddess Cauvery in Kodagu this morning to collect sacred water.

Accompanied by Chief Minister’s Legal Advisor and Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna and Madikeri MLA Dr. Mantar Gowda, the Deputy CM’s chopper landed at Bhagamandala helipad.

After offering special prayers at Bhagamandala and Talacauvery, he collected sacred water from the Brahma Kundike at Talacauvery for the ‘Cauvery Aarati’.

At the helipad, Shivakumar was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by Kodagu Police. He then proceeded to Triveni Sangam (the confluence of Rivers Cauvery, Kannike and Sujyothi) at Bhagamandala, the downstream of Talacauvery. Stepping into the river, Shivakumar sprinkled water on himself before drinking the holy water.

Welcome ritual

He was later given a ‘Poorna Kumbha Swagatha’ by temple troupes and led into Sri Bhagandeshwaraswamy Temple in Bhagamandala, where he offered special pujas. The Dy.CM’s convoy then moved to Talacauvery.

Accompanied by MLA Mantar Gowda, Shivakumar entered the sacred Kalyani, took three dips, and waded towards the Brahma Kundike. Priests poured the sacred water on Shivakumar as he folded his hands in reverence.

An elaborate puja ritual was then performed at the site. From Talacauvery, the river flows underground, earning it the name ‘Gupthagamini.’

Notably, Shivakumar recently took holy dips at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh — at the confluence of the Ganges (Ganga), Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati River — as well as at the confluence of River Cauvery, Kapila and Spatika Sarovara at T. Narasipur in Mysuru district and now at Bhagamandala in Kodagu.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raja, Superintendent of Police K. Ramarajan, former MLCs C.S. Arun Machaiah and Veena Achaiah, Congress leader K.P. Chandrakala and others were present.

Save water campaign

On the occasion of World Water Day tomorrow, Shivakumar highlighted the importance of paying homage to Mother Cauvery.

“Starting tomorrow, a week-long Save Water campaign will be launched, urging everyone to pledge their commitment to water conservation. Many people misuse drinking water for washing cars and watering plants. We will hold a pledge-taking ceremony against water wastage. We had previously announced that ‘Cauvery Aarati’ would be conducted at KRS Dam in Mandya and this event at Sankey Tank is part of that plan,” he said.

During the Cauvery Aarati this evening at Sankey Tank, at least 10,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony aimed at raising awareness about water conservation.

Shivakumar, Ponnanna and Dr. Mantar Gowda will collect kalashas of water from the three rivers — Cauvery, Kannike and Sujyothi. The kalashas will be brought to the Gangamma Temple in Malleswaram for ‘homa’ and ‘puja.’

Priests from Varanasi

Around 4 pm, a traditional procession will carry the kalashas and the Gangamma Utsava Murthy to Sankey Tank, where they will be placed on stage. As part of the ceremony, priests from Varanasi have been flown in to perform the rituals, adding a touch of tradition and authenticity to the event.

Singer Ananya Bhat and her team will perform Sugama Sangeetha, followed by a 45-minute Cauvery Aarati. Shivakumar will then address the public and lead the water conservation pledge. The BWSSB is also aiming for a Guinness World Record for the largest pledge campaign on water conservation.

One of the key highlights of the evening will be the distribution of theertha — sacred water sourced from Talacauvery.

Participants will receive snack boxes containing the Holy Cauvery water and also Nandini sweets.