FIR against litterer as MCC cracks down on public waste disposal

March 21, 2025

Mysuru: The Alanahalli Police have filed an FIR against an individual for illegally dumping waste in public, following a complaint by Lokeshwari, Environment Engineer of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zonal Office-9.

The accused, who was seen littering from a car, is now being traced by the Police. This stringent action by the MCC comes as the city prepares to reclaim its top spot in the Swachh Survekshan rankings conducted by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on Mar. 17 at 10 pm near the bus stand opposite Cauvery Hospital on Mysuru-Bannur Road. The litterer, who arrived in a car, dumped a bag of waste by the roadside.

Raju, a Pourakarmika on duty, witnessed the act and attempted to stop the offender. Despite Raju’s intervention and his efforts to point out the nearby warning board against littering, the individual defiantly tossed the garbage and drove away.

Showing presence of mind, Raju filmed the incident, capturing clear footage of the littering and the car’s registration number.

When questioned, the offender defended his action, claiming that the garbage collection vehicle had not arrived for three days. Raju, however, advised him to report the issue to the garbage collection supervisor instead of resorting to public littering.

The FIR highlights that public waste dumping poses a serious health hazard, as it can lead to the spread of infections. The case has been booked under Section 271 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which carries a punishment of up to six months imprisonment, a fine, or both if the accused is found guilty.

Public outrage

Residents have lauded the MCC’s prompt action and urged the Police to seize the vehicle and penalise the offender to set a strong precedent.

“This incident should serve as a warning to all. It will uphold the efforts of citizens who voluntarily clean up roads, and parks. The offender must be made a model of irresponsibility to send a clear message that Mysuru will not tolerate such illegal acts,” they said.

Residents have also stressed the need for the MCC to strictly enforce door-to-door waste collection to prevent public littering. They pointed out that in the city’s outskirts, irregular garbage collection leaves residents with no choice but to dump waste on the roads.

They warned that without proper waste collection and segregation, the MCC’s ambition of reclaiming the ‘Cleanest City’ title will remain out of reach.