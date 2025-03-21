Malavalli food poisoning case: Over 120 affected; Police speed up investigation

March 21, 2025

Mandya: The number of people affected by consuming contaminated food at T. Kagepura village in Malavalli has risen to 120, including children from the hostel run by Gokul Educational Institution.

Two children from Meghalaya — Khrehlang Khongtani (13) and Nyamo Banti (13) — have died due to the same incident. All the affected individuals have been admitted to various hospitals in Malavalli, Mandya, K.M. Doddi, and Mysuru.

Initial investigations revealed that on the occasion of Holi, a businessman named Pushpendra Kumar had ordered food from Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Hotel in Malavalli town for the festival. The hotel staff prepared food in larger quantities than ordered.

Pushpendra Kumar and the event organisers consumed the food and later sent the leftovers to the hostel run by Gokula Educational Institution, where over 40 children fell ill, and two died from complications.

Since the hotel staff had prepared excess food, they sold the remaining quantity. Among those who consumed it were Gokul School students, Pushpendra Kumar, his relatives and several others —all of whom fell ill, according to Police sources.

Around 40 children from the hostel, 61 of Pushpendra Kumar’s relatives and over 20 agricultural labourers who purchased food from the hotel have reported symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea. They are receiving treatment at various hospitals. The hotel has since been shut down.

With two deaths and 120 people affected, the Police have intensified their investigation. There is also suspicion that miscreants might have mixed toxic substances into the food prepared at the hotel. To expedite the inquiry, Police have seized the hotel’s CCTV footage and DVR for further analysis.