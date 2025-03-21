Film Director A.T. Raghu passes away

March 21, 2025

Bengaluru: Noted film director Apadanda T. Raghu (A.T. Raghu) passed away at his R.T. Nagar residence, here yesterday. He was 76.

Raghu is survived by his wife Leela Raghu (Palengada), son Bijoy Ganapathy, daughter Binu Sachin (Bayavanda) and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites were held at Hebbal Crematorium in Bengaluru today afternoon, according to family sources.

Raghu’s journey in film industry began with the movie ‘Nyaya Neethi Dharma’ released in 1980. He has directed a total of 55 films in Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi and Kodava languages. Among the popular movies directed by him include ‘Kattu Rani’ (Malayalam – 1985), ‘Ajay Vijay’ (Kannada – 1990), ‘Mandyada Gandu’ (Kannada – 1994). He also directed a Hindi movie titled ‘Meri Adalat’ starring Tamil superstar Rajnikanth.

A native of Bettathur village in Kodagu district, Raghu also served as the Member of Kodava Sahitya Academy between 2014 and 2017. He has produced and directed Kodava language serials such as ‘Ainmane,’ ‘Pombolcha,’ ‘Thamane,’ ‘Gejje Thand,’ ‘Jamma Bhoomi’ and ‘Nanga Kodava’ which were telecast on DD Chandana.

His contributions to movie industry earned him several recognitions including the prestigious Puttanna Kanagal Award, Rajyotsava Award, Kodava Sahitya Academy Award, Kalasagara Sangeetha Nrithya Nataka Academy Award, Bangalore Doordarshan Chandana Award for Cinema, Bangalore Kodava Samaja Centenary Celebration award, among others.