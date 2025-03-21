Infant death case: No oxygen facility in ambulance; hospital staff accused of negligence

March 21, 2025

Nanjangud: An infant died due to negligence by the staff at the Mother and Children Hospital and lack of oxygen facility in the ambulance, parents of the infant have alleged.

The deceased baby belongs to Kumar and Rathnamma couple, residents of Srirampura Layout in the town.

On Mar. 17, Rathnamma was admitted to the Mother and Children Hospital at Nanjangud, where she delivered a baby, which turned blue immediately. The newborn was immediately shifted to Cheluvamba Hospital in Mysuru for advanced treatment, but the baby died.

The parents of the baby have alleged that though the baby was suffering from respiratory issues, oxygen was not given when the baby was being shifted to Mysuru accusing the hospital staff of during delivery.

Meanwhile, Leela, a relative of the deceased baby, said that the baby was shifted to Cheluvamba Hospital in an ambulance as they were informed to do so. Though the baby was suffering from breathing issues, oxygen was not provided in the ambulance while shifting, she alleged and added that the Cheluvamba Hospital doctors told her that the baby should have been brought immediately after the delivery and that the baby suffered from bleeding as the delivery procedure was not performed properly.

Hospital Administrative Officer clarifies

Government Hospital Administrative Officer Dr. Shivaprasad has clarified that there was no negligence on the part of doctors and staff during delivery.

The baby suffered breathing issues due to Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) and hence the baby was shifted to Cheluvamba Hospital at Mysuru in an ambulance. It is not true that there was no oxygen facility in the ambulance. There were two oxygen cylinders kept in the ambulance, he added.