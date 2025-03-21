Woman, son assaulted by private finance company representative

March 21, 2025

Nanjangud: Demanding the loan instalment be paid immediately on the spot, a representative of a private finance company allegedly assaulted a woman and her son at Chamalapura Hundi in Nanjangud.

Those who were assaulted are 52-year-old Chennajamma and her son Chandru. They have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

It is learnt that Chennajamma had taken a loan of Rs. 50,000 from Fin Care Small Finance Company and was paying the monthly instalment of Rs. 2,700 regularly.

On Wednesday, the day Chennajamma was to pay the instalment, finance company representative Nagamallappa, who came near her house, demanded Chennajamma to pay the instalment.

When she told him that she did not have money now and sought some time, Nagamallappa is said to have abused her and demanded the instalment be paid right away.

Meanwhile, Chennajamma’s son Chandru, who came to the house, told Nagamallappa that he has to give them time as per Government rules besides telling him that if he (Nagamallappa) did not give time, they would not pay the instalment and asked Nagamallappa to do whatever he want.

Soon, wordy duel ensued between them and as the matter escalated, Nagamallappa allegedly assaulted Chennajamma and Chandru.

Though the Government has brought a rule to control harassment from Microfinance and private finance companies asking them not to forcefully collect money from borrowers, many private finance companies are not abiding by the rule and still harass the borrowers.

A case has been registered at Nanjangud Town Police Station.