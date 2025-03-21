‘Take cue from Indian-origin US astronaut Sunita Williams’

March 21, 2025

Mysuru: Prof. N. Usha Rani, a retired faculty of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Mysore (UoM), has given a call for the women to take a cue from Indian-origin US astronaut Sunita Williams, who returned from the Space Mission safely, earning accolades from all over the world.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating International Women’s Day celebrations organised by Kannada Lekhakiyara Trust and Department of Studies in Jainology and Prakrit, UoM, at its auditorium in Manasagangothri campus on Wednesday, she said Sunita Williams had to prolong her stay in Space due to technical glitches, making it near impossible to return as per the earlier schedule. However, she landed in the early morning hours of Mar. 19, after nine months of her stay in the Space, and the world watched the sojourn with curiosity.

“Her achievement is bigger than ever, proving that women’s capacity is sky high, bigger like earth and deeper like ocean. Women should henceforth be not treated as second grade citizens,” appealed Prof. Usha Rani.

“Today women are achieving on par with men irrespective of field, accounting for 50 percent of the total achievers, but still stands second in this patriarchal society. Every woman has tasted both success and failure, but continues to fight with unwavering enthusiasm. However, the voice of women goes unheard in public life, with the assurance made to implement 33 percent reservation for women in politics in the near future. Women should hone their capacity to make use of the political power in the offing, to do their mite in shaping programmes and policies,” she said.

“Now the Work From Home (WFH) option is available, which should be made use of judiciously. Moreover, women should be job providers, having every right to earn. Many talented women opt to quit job after marriage. However, I was dissuading my girl students from taking any such step and many of them are working as lecturers. The practical experience gained during student days has come in handy to lead the life,” she said.

On the occasion, Dana Chintamani Attimabbe awardee Dr. Y.C. Bhanumati, Science writer Srimathi Hariprasad and Prof. N. Usha Rani were felicitated.

Kannada Lekhakiyara Trust President Prof. Padma Shekar presided. Prof. S.D. Shashikala from Department of Studies in Jainology and Prakrit, Vice-President of the Trust Manjula Manasa, Secretary Hema Nandish, Assistant Secretary Meena Mysuru and Treasurer Prof. S.N. Gayathri were present on the occasion.