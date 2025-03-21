Outside food banned in temples, student hostels

March 21, 2025

Mandya: In the wake of Malavalli food poisoning incident, the Mandya District Administration has implemented several precautionary measures.

Orders have been issued prohibiting the serving of food brought from outside to children in hostels and schools. Now, temples are enforcing similar restrictions, banning the distribution of external ‘prasadam’ within their premises.

During weekly and special puja events, it is common for devotees in the region to bring and distribute external offerings like laddus, rasayana, payasa and sajjige. However, to prevent health risks, temple management committees have decided to impose this restriction.

For instance, the well-known Guru Raghavendra Mutt on V.V. Road in Mandya city has banned the distribution of external ‘prasadam.’ A banner announcing this restriction has been put up near the temple.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy visits MIMS hospital

Yesterday, State JD(S) Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy visited Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) Hospital to check on the health of children who fell ill.

Speaking on the occasion, Nikhil stated that 45 children were affected by food poisoning and are receiving treatment at MIMS. Among them, several are SSLC students. Unfortunately, two children could not be saved, as confirmed by the doctors.

The doctors have identified food poisoning as the cause but are yet to determine how it occurred. Nikhil mentioned that he met with the doctors and parents, offering them reassurance and support.

Former MLA Dr. K. Annadani, D. Ramesh, M.V. Prakash, B.R. Suresh, and Ravi Kamsagara were also present.