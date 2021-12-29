Underpass planned at Bogadi Ring Road

December 29, 2021

MP holds meeting with officials of four newly formed TPs, Hootagalli CMC

Mysore/Mysuru: With the newly formed four Town Panchayats (TPs) — Bogadi, Rammanahalli, Kadakola and Srirampura — and Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC) coming into effect more than 6 months ago, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha held a progress review meeting at D. Devaraj Urs Auditorium in ZP Office here this morning.

Highlighting the projects that are proposed to come up in the limits of the newly formed TPs and Hootagalli CMC, the MP said it has been planned to construct an Underpass at Bogadi Ring Road Circle, a road divider at Aloka junction in front of Gyan Sarovar (Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya) in Lingadevarakoppal on Hunsur road for proper regulation of traffic and an overbridge at Hootagalli junction on Hunsur road.

Pointing out that a Kidwai Cancer Hospital Rehabilitation Centre is coming up at Mysuru, Simha directed Mysuru Taluk Tahsildar K.R. Rakshith to identify 50 acres of land needed for the purpose.

Noting that 18 Gram Panchayats come under Chamundeshwari Assembly segment of the city, the MP said that there is a proposal to construct a Bhavan for women self-help groups covering these GPs. The MP also wanted the officials to implement MNREGA Scheme on a much higher scale in at least one village in every GP.

Pratap Simha asked the GP PDOs to open an official Facebook account where people from villages can record their grievances and thus draw the attention of the Government.

Stressing on the need for making Mysuru a garbage-free city in the real sense, Simha directed the officials to ensure that wastes are not dumped along the Ring Road.

He also asked the authorities to penalise those dumping wastes and to ensure that all wastes and garbage generated be mandatorily dumped only at Vidyaranyapuram solid waste treatment plant.

Survey of lakes

Referring to lake encroachments, Simha said he has communicated the Deputy Commissioner to clear the encroachments of all lakes in and around the city. Contending that he has also asked the DC to carry out an accurate survey of all lakes, so that all encroachments can be discovered, he warned that stern action will be taken against encroachers.

He further said that after survey is over and all encroachments are cleared and silt removed, the inter-linking of lakes will be taken up which is vital for storage of water in all seasons. Such a linking will also prevent lake overflow to a large extent whenever it rains heavily, he added.

Shortcomings galore

Soon as the meeting began, officials of all the four TPs and Hootagalli CMC complained of several shortcomings in their respective jurisdiction which chiefly included lack of staff and shortage of Pourakarmikas.

After hearing the officials, MP Pratap Simha directed them to come up with a detailed list of vacancies, appointment of Pourakarmikas and all other requirements that are to be met.

The Chief Officer (CO) of Srirampura TP said that CESC has issued a notice cautioning that power supplies will be cut off if pending power bill dues of Rs. 2.70 crore is not cleared immediately. Maintaining that watermen and Pourakarmikas are not being paid timely wages for want of funds, the CO sought the help of the MP for sanction of funds by the Government.

The MP promised to take up the issue with the Government and make efforts for immediate sanction of funds. Pointing out that he will be holding another meeting in 10 days, Simha directed all the officials to come up with their list of requirements and all documents available with them.

Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO A.M. Yogesh, ZP Deputy Secretary Premkumar, Hootagalli CMC Commissioner Narasimhamurthy, Mysuru Taluk Panchayat EO Ramesh, Tahsildar K.R. Rakshith, Chief Officers of all the four new Town Panchayats, Gram Panchayat PDOs and other staff attended the meeting.