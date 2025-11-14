Union Minister HDK urges for industrial parks in Karnataka

November 14, 2025

New Delhi: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy met Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal and held discussions on establishing industrial corridors in Mandya, Mysuru, Bidar, Raichur, Hubli-Dharwad, Hassan, Kolar, Mangaluru and Chamarajanagar districts.

Kumaraswamy urged Goyal to implement the National Industrial Corridor Development Project (NICDP), explaining in detail the industrial potential of districts such as Mandya, Hassan, Kolar, Hubli-Dharwad and Mangaluru.

The proposal includes the establishment of Industrial Parks under the appropriate Industrial Corridor or NICDP framework across Karnataka.

In a post on his ‘X’ platform, Kumaraswamy stated that the response from the Union Minister for Commerce and Industries was highly positive and that it had been assured that the initiative would be taken up on a massive scale to strengthen regional industrial growth, enhance logistics infrastructure and create large-scale employment opportunities across the State.

Condemns Mudhol incident

Kumaraswamy reacted strongly to the gutting of sugarcane-laden tractors at a sugar factory yard in Mudhol, Bagalkot district.

“The crisis faced by sugarcane farmers has intensified. The sight of tractors loaded with sugarcane catching fire in the yard of the Mudhol sugar factory has deeply shocked me. This is a clear indication of the failure of the Karnataka Government,” he said.

When farmers in Belagavi protested, the Government rushed to placate them, but it has completely failed to address the larger crisis affecting sugarcane growers across the State. As a result, the patience of farmers in Mudhol has now reached a breaking point, he added.