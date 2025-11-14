Aerospace, Defence Parks for Mysuru, Chamarajanagar

November 14, 2025

Move to generate large-scale jobs, boost industrial ecosystem

Mysore/Mysuru: With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announcing the State Government’s intention to develop Aerospace and Defence Parks in strategic locations — Bengaluru, Belagavi, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Chamarajanagar — the move is expected to generate large-scale employment opportunities and boost the industrial ecosystem in the region.

Inaugurating the Collins Aerospace India Operations Centre at KIADB Aerospace Park in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, recently, the Chief Minister said, “Mysuru and Bengaluru are already home to several aerospace industries, for which a separate park will be developed in the future.”

At present, a Semi-conductor Park is being established at Kadakola in Nanjangud, where several industries will operate across 1,600 acres. Adding to this infrastructure, the proposed Aerospace and Defence Park is expected to further accelerate industrial growth in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar while creating numerous skill-based jobs.

Mysuru and Chamarajanagar have emerged as ideal locations for setting up such parks, owing to the operational Mysore Airport, the completed Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway, the upcoming Container Corporation of India’s Multi-Modal Logistics Park at Kadakola in Nanjangud taluk, reliable water and power supply, and a favourable climate.

The upcoming facilities will not only create employment for skilled workers but also for engineering graduates from colleges across both districts. However, with industrial land in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar already exhausted, the State Government has decided to acquire new land for the purpose.

1,000-acre land identified in N.R. Constituency

Sources said the Government is considering establishing the Aerospace and Defence Park in N.R. Constituency, where around 1,000 acres of land is available.

Currently, only a few industries operate in the constituency and the establishment of such a park is expected to spur rapid industrial growth. Former Minister and MLA Tanveer Sait is also said to have expressed his support for setting up the park in his constituency.

Centre to provide Rs. 25 crore funding

“The Central Government will provide Rs. 25 crore for establishing the Aerospace and Defence Park, with funds being directly routed to KIADB,” said Suresh Kumar Jain, General Secretary, Mysuru Industries Association.

“Every year, funds released by the Centre for cluster development — around Rs. 25 crore — are being returned unused. With the establishment of the Aerospace and Defence Park, this funding can finally be utilised to create jobs for locals and spur economic growth in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar,” he added.

KIADB Executive Engineer Madesh said, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already announced Aerospace and Defence Parks in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts. Currently, KIADB has no available land reserved for new industries. We undertake land identification and acquisition based on State Government orders. Once the land is handed over to KIADB, development works will begin and the plots will be allotted to industries identified by the Government.”