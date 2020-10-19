UoM Centenary Convocation: PM Modi pays tributes to Mysore rulers

October 19, 2020

30 students receive Gold Medals

Sudha Murty conferred with Hon. Doctorate in absentia

Mysore/Mysuru: Batting for the proposed National Education Policy (NEP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning sought support from one and all for the new Policy which aims at making fundamental changes in the field of education from pre-nursery to Ph.D and to make youths competitive.

Delivering the Centenary Convocation address of University of Mysore (UoM) virtually, the PM said: “the NEP has given more impetus on multi-dimensional approach to the education system. The young generation must be trained to suit jobs depending upon their choice. For it, they needed adaptability, skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling. It was heartening to note that the UoM is implementing the NEP in letter and spirit. Though the NEP is multi-dimensional programme, it will allow students to study global technology and local culture simultaneously. The future is dependent on aspiration and capability.”

The PM said, since its inception in 1918, this Varsity has been doing ‘Vidya Dhaan’ to lakhs of students who in turn have contributed to the nation’s development in their own way. The second President of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan had worked here and guided a number of students. The aim of students must not be restricted only to secure degrees but to serve the nation. Their life will change once they enter the real University campus from formal University campus. Noted Kannada littérateur, Gorur Ramaswamy Iyengar’s famous quote ‘Shikshanave Jeevanada Belaku’ (Education is light of life) has a lot of relevance now, he added.

Listing out the achievements of his Government since 2014, the PM said that the education system has undergone a sea-change in the last 5-6 years to match with the demands of 21st century. This was helping the students to prepare themselves for the next decade. Efforts are being made to usher in structural reforms in education system so that India will emerge as a global hub for higher education. The number of IITs, IIITs, IIMs and other premier institutions had been increased in the last five years to increase intake of students and make higher education accessible to everyone.

The Union Government has not only opened new institutions but it has also given importance to governance, gender social participation and more autonomy to take decisions. The medical education has been now made more transparent by starting National Medical Commission, he noted.

“Do anything to suit your talent as it will help in nation’s growth. Atmanirbhar is important for you as well as for India,” he added.

Earlier, PM Modi began his speech by wishing people of Mysuru for Dasara. He also spoke a few lines in Kannada wishing all students who have secured degrees, gold medals and cash prizes and also for teaching staff.

He also recalled the names of former UoM Vice-Chancellors of University of Mysore, Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan and Kuvempu. Modi said that it was Kuvempu who had christened the sprawling Varsity campus as ‘Manasagangothri.’

Picture shows Kavya S. Bhat, a visually impaired student, who secured two gold medals in MA Political Science, receiving the medals from Higher Education Minister and Pro-Chancellor Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan and UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar as Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. K.M. Mahadevan looks on.

Chancellor and Governor Vajubhai R. Vala, Higher Education Minister and Pro-Chancellor Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. K.M. Mahadevan and others were present.

University of Mysore conferred Honorary Doctorate on Infosys Foundation Chairperson Dr. Sudha Murthy during Centenary Convocation of the varsity, in absentia.

Chancellor of Varsities, Vajubhai R. Vala, who attended the convocation from his Raj Bhavan office, conferred the doctorate to Sudha Murty.

PROUD MOMENT: From left — K.G. Kemparaju (MA Kannada – 6 Medals, 4 Cash Prizes); P. Renuka (MA Kannada – 6 Medals, 5 Cash Prizes); Matam Tejaswini (MBA – 5 Medals); Sunitha (MA Kannada – 7 Medals, 5 Cash Prizes); M.J. Shalini (M.Sc. Botany – 7 Medals, 3 Cash Prizes); R. Dhanalakshmi (MA Economics – 9 Medals, 4 Cash Prizes) and R. Roopini (M.Sc. Chemistry – 11 Medals, 2 Cash Prizes).

Golden Girls

R. Roopini: R. Roopini, the top ranker in M.Sc (Chemistry), who bagged 11 Gold medals and 2 cash prizes, said that she is currently working as a Chemistry lecturer at Gopalaswamy PU College wants to enroll for Ph.D and pursue research. She said that her aim is to become a faculty of University of Mysore and teach students at the Post-Graduate level. Stating that she used to work hard with dedication and concentration for more than six hours a day, Roopini said that she followed all instructions given by her teachers, which largely helped in her success. She further said that she studied PUC at SDM College for Women, Krishnamurthypuram, Degree at Yuvaraja’s College and M.Sc at Manasagangothri.

Roopini, a resident of city, is the daughter of Ravishankar, a two-wheeler rental operator and Ranjini, who works for Silicon Controls, an Inverter manufacturer in Mysuru.

R. Dhanalakshmi: Dhanalakshmi, who bagged nine Gold medals and four cash prizes in MA Economics, is a resident of Ramakrishnanagar in the city. She is the daughter of Ravi, a businessman and Rani, a home-maker.

Crediting her achievement to her teachers and parents, she said that she had made reading a habit since her childhood days which helped her to excel. She further said that she used to get her doubts cleared from her teachers instantly, wasting no time which also helped her in achieving her goal of winning medals. Asked about her future plans, Dhanalakshmi said that she wants to take up the job of a lecturer right now and think about her future career later.

M.J. Shalini: Shalini, who bagged seven Gold medals and three cash prizes in M.Sc Botany, is a native of Mrugavadhe in Teerthahalli taluk of Shivamogga district. She is the daughter of Jayashivamurthy, an agriculturist and Tara, a home-maker. She said that continuous and systematic studies helped her in becoming the top ranker in Botany. Pointing out that she used to undertake group studies with her fellow students, sharing texts and lessons, she said that she is very much delighted that she has bagged so many medals and prizes. She further said that she wants to pursue research in the subject.

Sunitha: Sunitha, who bagged seven Gold medals and five cash prizes in MA Kannada, is a resident of Narasimhaswamy Layout in Hunsur town. She is the daughter of Kempegowda, a daily wager and Krishnamma couple.

She said that she is very much happy that she had realised the dreams of her parents, who had toiled hard for her studies. Maintaining that she had not expected to become the top ranker, though she was hopeful of passing out in distinction, Sunitha said she wants to pursue research at Manasagangothri and she has passed the State-Level Eligibility Test (SLET) for getting Fellowship.

She further said that she studied PUC and Degree at the Government College in Hunsur and did her MA at Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS), Manasagangothri.

Highlights

In total 29,018 candidates were conferred with different Degrees. Among them 18,344 (63.21%) were women candidates and 10,674 (36.78%) were men candidates.

One candidate received D. Litt. Degree under Commerce faculty. (MBA-Agribusiness)

In all, 654 candidates received Ph.D degrees in various subjects. Among them 264 (40.36%) were women candidates and 390 (59.63%) were men candidates.

A total 392 Medals and 198 Cash Prizes were shared by 230 candidates altogether in all the five faculties. Among them 156 candidates are women.

As many as 7,971 candidates were conferred with Master’s Degree. 4,482 (56.22%) were women candidates.

20,393 candidates were conferred with Bachelor’s Degrees. 13,598 (66.67%) were women candidates.