Centrally sponsored schemes in district: MP chairs progress review meeting

October 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha chaired a progress review meeting of the District Development Co-ordination and Monitoring Committee, in respect of Centrally sponsored schemes, at the ZP Hall here this morning.

Briefing newspersons after the meeting, Pratap Simha said that the Centre has sanctioned Rs.168 crore for beautification of the Ring Road and it is disappointing to note that debris, garbage and wastes are being dumped on both sides of the Ring Road.

Pointing out that the Centre’s ambitious beautification project for the city would go for a waste if heaps of debris continue to pile up along the road, MP Pratap Simha said that he has directed the MCC to take stringent and punitive action against those dumping wastes along the Ring Road. He further said that he has directed ZP CEO D. Bharathi to identify an appropriate site on the outskirts of the city for dumping such wastes and construction debris.

“MCC Health Officer Dr. Jayanth wanted me to allot an ideal site near Srirampura for waste dumping, which I have assured of looking into,” the MP said.

Continuing, Pratap Simha said that the Centre has sanctioned Rs. 69 crore for the MCC, with 25 percent of it meant for waste disposal, 25 percent for uninterrupted drinking water supplies and the rest for AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) Scheme and other projects.

“I have asked the MCC not to utilise this fund for providing Rs. 50 lakh development fund each to 65 Wards of MCC. Also, MCC has been directed to use this Centre’s fund judiciously for funding only Centrally sponsored schemes for the city and also to ensure that there is no misuse,” he said.

Referring to Waste Disposal Plant at Sewage Farm at Vidyaranyapuram, the MP said that it is learnt that 3 lakh tonnes of waste was lying at the site, with stench from the Plant covering an area of 5 sq.kms, posing a serious health hazard to nearby residents. Stating that measures have been taken for scientific disposal of waste at the Plant, he said that he was hopeful that the problem would be resolved soon with the Centre and the State evolving plans for permanent redressal of the long-standing issue.

Referring to plans for a Greater Mysuru covering villages surrounding the city, Simha said that he, along with MLA G.T. Devegowda and other people representatives, has sent a proposal to the Government for upgrading Koorgalli and Bogadi Gram Panchayats (GPs) into Town Municipal Councils (TMCs) and Kadakola into City Municipal Council (CMC).

“With the Election Commission gearing up for holding Panchayat elections shortly, we have asked the Government to withhold the GP elections to Panchayat Bodies in these three villages,” he said.

Commenting on the MCC’s recent resolution of naming a Circle near Lalitha Mahal Road after a late Corporator, Simha said that the MCC has no powers to name a Circle as the area comes under the National Highways. Maintaining that Government’s sanction was needed for naming a Circle coming on a National Highway, he termed the MCC’s resolution as illegal.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, ZP CEO D. Bharathi, DHO Dr. T. Amarnath and a host of officials from a number of Govt. Departments were present.