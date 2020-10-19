Electricity bill payment made easy

October 19, 2020

CESC staff will personally come to collect bill amount from senior citizens

Mysore/Mysuru: Payment of monthly electricity bill is being made easy by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) as part of Smart Grid Project implemented in city. Accordingly, arrangements are going on for the dispatch of monthly electricity bill online to all customers. Already, Smart Meters have been installed in every house and power supply to all 24,532 meters will be controlled through Online Smart Grid Software.

Henceforth, CESC will send the electricity bill to the registered mobile phone number. The CESC staff was visiting every house in Layouts and Extension areas and had collected the customers’ RR Number, mobile phone number and e-mail address in the prescribed form.

CESC Superintending Engineer K.M. Munigopalraju told Star of Mysore that smart meters have been installed in all houses to enable the customers to pay the electricity bill online. “This will prevent the meter readers from visiting every house to check the consumption and issue the bill manually. In case the customers are unable to make payment online, they can visit the nearest cash counter to pay. For the convenience of senior citizens, the CESC staff will visit personally to receive the bill amount and issue receipt. The adoption of this technology will ensure quality power supply to the customers,” he added.

About the project

The smart metres are managed by Online Smart Grid Technology, with online meter reading, disconnection and reconnection of meters, regulation of electricity load and several other features monitored and handled online.

The details on smart consumers can be accessed from the CESC’s Smart Grid Control Centre and portal.

The remote metering technology can be accessed from mobile phones by the consumers and from the control room by the CESC. There is no need for the meter reader to visit the house where the smart meter has been fixed to take the reading.

The data can be accessed online as the smart meter is equipped with radio frequency chip. Even disconnection can be done sitting from the control room for non-payment of bills.

Where all it is installed?

The project has been implemented in 14 feeders covering Vontikoppal and Hootagalli Sub-Divisions comprising areas like V.V. Mohalla, Vontikoppal, Jayalakshmipuram, Gokulam, Paduvarahalli, CFTRI, Metagalli, Hebbal, Brindavan Extension and Hootagalli.