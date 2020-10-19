Bus services temporarily suspended from City Bus Stand to H.D. Kote Hand Post
October 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru KSRTC Rural Division Traffic Controller has temporarily suspended bus services from City Bus Stand to H.D. Kote Hand Post. According to reports, KSRTC has been incurring losses of up to Rs. 56.59 per km and hence has temporarily suspended bus services from City Bus Stand to H.D. Kote Hand Post with immediate effect.

Mysuru Rural Division Traffic Controller Hemanth Kumar informed that all other bus services from Mysuru Rural Bus Stand will remain operational except for this bus route.

Meanwhile, office-bearers of the Union have questioned the decision taken by the Central Committee. Speaking to Star of Mysore, one of the office-bearers opined that there was good response for Government bus services on this route, but the management had unnecessarily taken this decision, which would adversely affect travellers who are dependent on these buses.

