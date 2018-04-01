UoM In-charge VC  leaves for China
Mysuru:  University of Mysore (UoM) In-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof. C. Basavaraju left for a six-day academic tour of China yesterday.

He has received an invitation letter from Huanghuai University in China to visit the Varsity to work together with UoM on staff exchange, programme development and a variety of academic collaborations.

He was accompanied by Assistant Executive Engineer H. Kishore Chandra and Co-ordinator of International Co-operation G. Hemanth Kumar. Prof. Basavaraju will deliver lectures on ‘Intellectual Property Rights-Patent Law’ and ‘Internationalisation of Higher Education – The Present Scenario and Prospectives’ at Huanghuai University.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “UoM In-charge VC  leaves for China”

  1. RobinGood says:
    April 2, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Very nice for Hemanth Kumar who is also the head of the online degree department for UOM. He has done nothing to ensure that 15000 students get their rightfully owned degree certificate. And now he can enjoy nicely with the crores of money in China. What a shambles! Get us our degree certificates Hemanth. Dont keep avoiding us and going flying to china. If anyone wants to congratulate Hemanth you can contact him on: 919739602772 or 08212419568.
    Cheers,
    RobinGood
    universityofmysorescam.online

