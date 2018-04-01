UoM In-charge VC  leaves for China

Mysuru: University of Mysore (UoM) In-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof. C. Basavaraju left for a six-day academic tour of China yesterday.

He has received an invitation letter from Huanghuai University in China to visit the Varsity to work together with UoM on staff exchange, programme development and a variety of academic collaborations.

He was accompanied by Assistant Executive Engineer H. Kishore Chandra and Co-ordinator of International Co-operation G. Hemanth Kumar. Prof. Basavaraju will deliver lectures on ‘Intellectual Property Rights-Patent Law’ and ‘Internationalisation of Higher Education – The Present Scenario and Prospectives’ at Huanghuai University.