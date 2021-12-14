UoM team at Inter-Varsity Badminton Tournament

The badminton players, who are representing the University of Mysore (UoM) at the South Zone Inter-University Badminton Tournament (2021-22) which began at Rayalaseema University is Kurnool of Andhra Pradesh today — Nisha G. Jammanakatte (Captain), K.V. Manaswini, M. Samskruti, K. Varshini Somanna — are seen with (sitting from right) Coach R. Kiran Kumar, Department of Physical Education Director Dr. P. Krishnaiah and Manager Dr. Gayathramma. The Tournament will conclude on Dec. 18.
