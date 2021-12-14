Sports Meet for Home Guards

December 14, 2021

The three-day Divisional-level Home Guards Sports Meet began at DAR Grounds in Jyothinagar here yesterday.

Speaking after inaugurating the Meet, SP R. Chethan said that uniformed Home Guards assist the Police Department in maintaining Law and Order and during other exigency times.

Stressing on the need for Home Guards to maintain Physical health and fitness, he said that such Sports Meet will enhance their enthusiasm and lift up their spirits. Pointing out that Home Guards fill in the void wherever there is shortage of Police personnel, Chethan asked them to stay fit and fine by doing Yoga and physical exercises. The Sports Meet will also help in developing sportsman spirit, he added.

The Meet features athletics, individual and team events such as Running Race, Kabaddi, High Jump, Long Jump, Javelin Throw, Volleyball, etc.

More than 300 Home Guards from Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts are taking part in this event, which concludes tomorrow (Dec.15).

Additional SP R. Shivakumar, who is also Mysuru District Home Guards Commandant, Mandya Dist. Commandant Vinod Khanna, Hassan Dist. Commandant Dharmendra, Chamarajanagar Dist. Commandant B.S. Basavaraj, Kodagu Dist. Commandant D.S. Gajendra Prasad, retired Commandant Purushottam and Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO A.M. Yogesh were present.