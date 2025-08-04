Upa Lokayukta directs quick disposal of public grievances

August 4, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Upa Lokayukta Justice K.N. Phaneendra has instructed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of respective districts, to speedily dispose of the complaints received at Lokayukta offices by calling meeting every month.

Suggesting the officers to take steps to swiftly respond to public grievances, after the conclusion of a meeting convened to receive and dispose of the public grievances at Abdul Nazir Sab auditorium at Mysuru ZP recently, Justice K.N. Phaneendra specified that, if the complainant is made aware of the pros and cons related to his query, the haggardly visits to Lokayukta office can be avoided.

Justice Phaneendra warned of recommending the Government against withdrawing all the perks like promotion and annual hike, enjoyed by the officers, once a case is registered against them for being lax in addressing the public grievances.

“Prepare a taluk-wise list of cases registered at Lokayukta offices and convene a meeting under Deputy Commissioner and ZP CEO every month at a taluk and try to find out solutions under the guidance of senior officers. The Government officers must understand the difficulties being faced by rural residents, who otherwise may feel dejected about prevailing system,” said Justice Phaneendra.

In Mysuru district, a total of 335 cases had been registered and were in the stage of hearing. The cases were taken up in three days of the visit, in the presence of the complainants and 135 of the total cases have been disposed, in coordination with over 400 officers and staff. The remaining cases have been postponed for the next scheduled date, added Justice Phaneendra.

Earlier, Justice Phaneendra warned a complainant named Manjunath Prasanna, of facing action under false charges, for failing to provide adequate documents in support of the charges levelled by him over the tender of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) awarded by the office of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department, Mysuru district.

On the other hand, Justice Phaneendra warned the officers to be ready to face the probe, as the complainant in this particular case is legally entitled to seek any required information. The officers can’t escape by providing lame excuses. The complaints related to drinking water and hygiene should be considered seriously, Justice Phaneendra said.

While nine complaints related to Hinkal, Kadakola, Hootagalli and other places were addressed, some were postponed to the next date.